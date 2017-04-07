Channel NewsAsia

Rio Olympic marathon champion Sumgong fails drugs test - IAAF

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Women's Marathon -Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. People protest while Jemima Sumgong (KEN) of Kenya competes REUTERS/Johannes Eisele/Pool

LONDON: Jemima Sumgong, who last year became the first Kenyan woman to win Olympic gold in the marathon, has tested positive for the banned blood-booster EPO in an out-of-competition test carried out by the IAAF, the sport's governing body said on Thursday.

“The IAAF can confirm that an anti-doping rule violation case concerning Jemima Sumgong (Kenya) has commenced this week, the IAAF said in a statement.

"The athlete tested positive for EPO (Erythropoietin) following a no-notice test conducted by the IAAF in Kenya.

"This was part of an enhanced IAAF out-of-competition testing programme dedicated to elite marathon runners which is supported by the Abbott World Marathon Majors group."

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Ken Ferris)

- Reuters