'RIP football': Dismay as FIFA decides to expand World Cup to 48 teams

  • Posted 10 Jan 2017 22:49
  • Updated 10 Jan 2017 23:08
Twitter user @fifa4life reacts to FIFA's decision to expand the World Cup. (Screengrab: Twitter / @fifa4life)

SINGAPORE: FIFA's decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams was made as a step towards greater inclusivity - but the first major change to the tournament since 1998 has kicked off widespread division in the football community.



From 2026, the new format will include a first round of 16 groups of three teams, opening up the tournament to 48 teams from the current 32 (FIFA said further details would be given later). But critics pointed out that this could mean most teams would play a maximum of two games.


Others said this could lead to a drop in quality.



New FIFA Now, a group campaigning for independent reform of the football body cried foul, branding the new format a "money grab and power grab" by new FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who had made expanding the World Cup one of his campaign promises.

Infantino has argued that more team places would boost "inclusion" in the tournament. Argentine football legend Diego Maradona agreed that the new format "will give more possibilities to countries that have never reached that level of competition".

Some fans cheered this sentiment.

(Though by no means all).

Finally, there were those who were just in a general flap.


- CNA/nc