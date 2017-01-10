'RIP football': Dismay as FIFA decides to expand World Cup to 48 teams

SINGAPORE: FIFA's decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams was made as a step towards greater inclusivity - but the first major change to the tournament since 1998 has kicked off widespread division in the football community.

@fifamedia you fools. You just killed the World Cup. RIP FIFA. RIP football. — Krzysztof Sobolewski (@AC_Sobol) January 10, 2017

FIFA's plan for 2026 World Cup:



48 teams

16 groups of 3

Top 2 teams progress

Drawn group games decided by penalties pic.twitter.com/NJ9NbYpLCL — BigSport (@BigSportGB) January 10, 2017

From 2026, the new format will include a first round of 16 groups of three teams, opening up the tournament to 48 teams from the current 32 (FIFA said further details would be given later). But critics pointed out that this could mean most teams would play a maximum of two games.

@fifamedia Months of preparation and most teams will only play two games max at the world cup? That sucks.. — Boyfriend From Hell™ (@The_Endie) January 10, 2017

Others said this could lead to a drop in quality.

If fifa expands the number of teams of teams in the world cup to 48, the standard will drop massively😞 — Nathan (@Nathlarr_) January 10, 2017

Surely it makes qualifying a bit pointless? You'll get countries like Narnia finishing 4th, and still making it. Two years of dead rubbers. — TheODDSbible (@TheOddsBible) January 10, 2017

New FIFA Now, a group campaigning for independent reform of the football body cried foul, branding the new format a "money grab and power grab" by new FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who had made expanding the World Cup one of his campaign promises.

Infantino has argued that more team places would boost "inclusion" in the tournament. Argentine football legend Diego Maradona agreed that the new format "will give more possibilities to countries that have never reached that level of competition".



Some fans cheered this sentiment.



Scotland fans when they hear they've got a small chance of qualification after FIFA announce they are having a 48-team World Cup as of 2026 pic.twitter.com/awfi9rjFz5 — Only Fools Reactions (@OFAHReactions) January 10, 2017

(Though by no means all).

48 teams in world cup and Singapore still won't qualify 😢😢😢 — wHo (@_fifa4life) January 10, 2017

Finally, there were those who were just in a general flap.