Rising MMA star Angela Lee to defend One Championship title in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Breakout mixed martial arts (MMA) star Angela Lee will make the second defence of her One Championship title on May 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, announced the Asian promotion on Thursday (Mar 16).



The next challenger to the 20-year-old's atomweight (47.7-52.2kg) belt - and her perfect record of seven wins and no losses - is fellow undefeated upstart Istela Nunes of Brazil.



Touted as a two-time Muay Thai world champion, Nunes, 24, has two knockout victories - via head-kick and knees - out of her untarnished streak of five wins and zero losses.







Istela Nunes of Brazil. (Photo: One Championship)

"I cannot wait to test myself against a fighter of her calibre," Nunes said of her opponent. "I... will make sure that I come ready for the best Angela Lee possible."



"On May 26, I will accomplish what so many others failed to do. I will beat Angela Lee and become champion."

Nunes last saw action in a split decision win over Japan's Mei Yamaguchi - the same veteran Lee pipped in May last year to capture the inaugural atomweight title as the youngest champion of a major MMA promotion.

The Canadian-American - by way of Singaporean-Korean parents - then retained her strap in convincing fashion with a technical knockout (TKO) of Taiwanese contender Jenny Huang last Saturday.



In a little more than two months, Lee will return to the cage. "I can’t wait to get right back in there," she said.

"Istela Nunes had better be ready to go to battle, because this time I’m defending the title on my turf."

Victor Cui, chief executive of Singapore-headquartered One Championship, called Lee "an awesome champion and a true competitor".

"Istela Nunes is a worthy challenger," he added. "Singapore has a tremendous fight on its hands."