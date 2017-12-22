Rivals need 'more than a miracle' to challenge Man City - Eriksen

Manchester City's rivals have a very small chance of halting the Premier League leaders' march to the title, Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen has said.

City's blistering start to the season has seen them go 11 points clear of second-placed Manchester United. City are on a 16-game winning streak in the league, while Spurs are a massive 21 points behind Pep Guardiola's side in seventh position.

Eriksen, 25, conceded that Tottenham's gap with the leaders was too wide to close but urged his team mates to improve after Spurs recorded just two wins in their last seven league games.

"I think you need more than a miracle to catch City, but we are focussed on ourselves and trying to come into a better position than we are in now. Of course we need to improve a lot but City is a long way ahead," Eriksen told Sky Sports.

"We have shown before, with the team we have and the players we have, that we should have done better, and we could have done better.

"Now we have to prepare for Burnley and they are above us, so we need to be in top form."

Tottenham were beaten 4-1 by City last weekend and travel to sixth-placed Burnley in the league on Saturday.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)