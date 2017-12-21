Rodgers disappointed at Clement's sacking at Swansea

Former Swansea City manager Brendan Rodgers is "bitterly disappointed" at the sacking of Paul Clement, who was ousted by the Premier League club on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Former Swansea City manager Brendan Rodgers is "bitterly disappointed" at the sacking of Paul Clement, who was ousted by the Premier League club on Wednesday.

Clement took over at Swansea last January and led the club to Premier League safety but was fired almost a year later with the Welsh side bottom of the table with three wins in 18 games.

Rodgers, who coached Swansea from 2010 to 2012, blamed the departures of attacking duo Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente for Swansea's plight in the current season.

"I'm bitterly disappointed for Paul," Celtic manager Rodgers was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "He's a very good coach and it's obviously been a very difficult season for him - losing the key threats in their team.

"He went in there this time last year and did an incredible job to keep them up. I'm very disappointed for him and of course for Swansea.

"Paul is a very good coach and making his steps in management but it's the game now, unfortunately. If you're not getting the results you're always under threat."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swansea host 14th-placed Crystal Palace, who have revived their season under Roy Hodgson, in the league on Saturday.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)