Roma charged by UEFA over monkey chants in Chelsea match

REUTERS: AS Roma have been charged with racist behaviour by UEFA after a section of their supporters directed monkey chants at Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger during their 3-3 Champions League draw in London on Wednesday.

European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Friday that it had opened proceedings against the Italian side under Article 14 of its disciplinary regulations.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with the case on Nov. 16.

Roma were not immediately available for comment.

