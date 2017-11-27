Roma deprived of another away win after De Rossi loses his head

AS Roma were denied their 13th successive away league win after their veteran midfielder Daniele De Rossi gave away a needless penalty and was sent off in a 1-1 draw at Genoa on Sunday.

Unbeaten Napoli returned to the top of Serie A with a 1-0 win at Udinese, their 12th win in 14 league games this season, and AC Milan produced yet another disappointing display in a goalless draw at home to Torino.

Roma were leading 1-0 in a bad-tempered match when De Rossi became involved in an off-the-ball pushing match with Genoa forward Gianluca Lapadula at a corner and slapped his opponent in the face.

After consulting the video replay system (VAR), the referee awarded a penalty which Lapadula converted in the 70th minute and the 34-year-old De Rossi was sent off.

Roma, who had won their previous 12 away games in a run stretching back to February, had gone ahead 11 minutes earlier when Stephan El Shaarawy volleyed home Alessandro Florenzi's cross.

Trouble was always bubbling under the surface and players were involved in a scuffle just before halftime and again after the penalty.

Jorginho scored Napoli's winner in the 33rd minute at Udinese, snapping up the rebound after his own penalty had been saved by Simone Scuffet.

Napoli lead with 38 points from 14 games, two ahead of Inter Milan who topped the table for less than 24 hours after a 3-1 win over Cagliari on Saturday. Juventus, who are at home to Crotone in the evening match, and Roma have 31.

Milan are a further 11 behind in seventh place after failing to score for their fourth successive home league match.

