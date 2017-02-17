Roma's Florenzi sustains second ACL injury this season

REUTERS: AS Roma midfielder Alessandro Florenzi had surgery on Friday after medical tests confirmed he had sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury to his left knee for the second time this season.

"This morning Alessandro Florenzi underwent further tests that confirmed our initial suspicion, which is that he has torn the same anterior cruciate ligament," the Serie A club said in a statement.

The Italy international suffered the injury on Tuesday while training with the youth team as part of his rehabilitation from the previous injury that he sustained in late October.

Italian media reported that the 25-year-old is unlikely to return to action this season.

The typical recovery time for an ACL injury is around six months.

