Roma set to sign Czech forward Schick

MILAN: Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick is close to signing for AS Roma, the club said on Monday, a move which would complete a remarkable rise for a player who was playing with a midtable team in his homeland two seasons ago.

Roma said in a statement that the 21-year-old Sampdoria striker, seen by many as potentially the best Czech player to have emerged for several years, arrived at Rome airport where around 200 fans were waiting for him, according to Italian media.

Roma said Schick would "undergo a medical... on Tuesday, as the terms of his transfer from Sampdoria are finalised."

Schick was raised at Sparta Prague where he made his professional debut in May 2015. He was then loaned to Bohemians, generally regarded as the third most popular Prague team, and helped them to a modest ninth place in 2015/16.

He was given his full international debut against Malta in May 2016, scoring in a 6-0 win, although he missed out on the Czech Republic's Euro 2016 squad.

Sampdoria then signed him and after initially struggling to settle in, he finished with 11 goals in 32 league appearances.

The highlight was against Crotone where he cheekily flicked the ball over his marker's head, ran on with two defenders in pursuit and sidefooted the ball into the net.

Schick had a medical with Serie A champions Juventus in June but the Turin side subsequently pulled out of the deal. The two clubs said the decision was "by mutual agreement" and did not give any further details.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)