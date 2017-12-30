Roma twice denied by VARs while Benevento win at last

MILAN: AS Roma were twice denied a goal by video replays (VAR) in a 1-1 draw at home to Sassuolo in Serie A on Saturday while Benevento finally won their first top-flight match, beating Chievo 1-0.

Gennaro Gattuso's AC Milan avoided a third successive league defeat at they battled to a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina.

Fourth-placed Roma went ahead after 31 minutes when Lorenzo Pellegrini turned in Edin Dzeko's pass from 12 metres to score against his former club.

Dzeko thought he had added Roma's second goal when he rifled a shot past Andrea Consigli only to see the goal chalked off for a marginal offside decision after the referee consulted the VAR.

Simone Missiroli headed Sassuolo level in the 78th minute before Alessandro Florenzi, making his 200th appearance for Roma, had a goal disallowed for offside against Cengiz Under, a decision also made with the use of VAR.

Benevento, who had taken one point from their first 18 games in their debut Serie A season, broke their duck when Massimo Coda scored with an improvised flick from a corner in the 64th minute.

Giovanni Simeone headed Fiorentina in front against AC Milan after 71 minutes but Hakan Calhanolgu levelled three minutes later to earn the visitors a point - the first time this season Milan have avoided defeat in a league game after falling behind.

Udinese overcame an own goal against Bologna to clock up their fifth successive win since Massimo Oddo took over as coach.

Danilo contrived to flick a harmless-looking cross into his own net but Silvan Widmer headed Udinese level before halftime and Kevin Lasagna scored for the fifth game in a row early in the second half

Fabio Quagliarella scored two late goals to give Sampdoria a 2-0 win over SPAL and Cagliari pulled off a shock 2-1 win at Atalanta.

Napoli lead the table with 48 points after their 1-0 win at Crotone on Friday while second-placed Juventus, four points behind, visit Verona in the late Saturday game.

