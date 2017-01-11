Romanian Carpen gets life ban for match-fixing

LONDON: Romanian Alexandru-Daniel Carpen has been banned from playing professional tennis for life after admitting to match-fixing, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said on Tuesday.

"A TIU investigation found that in October 2013 (Carpen) made a corrupt approach to another player, seeking his involvement in match-fixing activity in return for payment," the TIU said in a statement.

The 30-year-old, who reached a career-high singles ranking of 1,088 in November 2007 and 274 in doubles in 2015, admitted the charge in 2015 but the TIU said the sanction was decided only after consideration of all circumstances in the case.

