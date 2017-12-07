Romarinho strike sends Al-Jazira into Club World Cup quarters

A stunning strike by Romarinho gave local side Al Jazira a 1-0 win over Oceania champions Auckland City in their Club World Cup preliminary match on Wednesday despite being outplayed by the New Zealanders.

ABU DHABI: A stunning strike by Romarinho gave local side Al Jazira a 1-0 win over Oceania champions Auckland City in their Club World Cup preliminary match on Wednesday despite being outplayed by the New Zealanders.

The Brazilian, who was in the Corinthians squad which won the tournament in 2012, struck with a low 25-metre shot in the 38th minute, his side's first of the evening, to earn Al Jazira a quarter-final against Asian champions Urawa Red Diamonds.

The winners of that tie will face runaway favourites Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Auckland, making a record ninth appearance at the tournament, enjoyed 59 percent of possession and had 17 shots to their opponents' five. Al Jazira, who qualified as champions of host nation the United Arab Emirates, also gave away 22 free kicks.

