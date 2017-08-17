Ronaldo loses appeal against five-match ban after pushing ref

Cristiano Ronaldo lost his appeal to the Spanish football federation of his five-match ban for pushing a referee after being sent off in the Spanish Super Cup first leg.

Ronaldo shoved referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea when he was dismissed for diving in Madrid's 3-1 win over Barcelona on Sunday. He will now miss Wednesday's second leg as well as the first four La Liga games of the season.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma)