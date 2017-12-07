Ronaldo sets new Champions League scoring record

MADRID: Cristiano Ronaldo set another Champions League record on Wednesday by scoring for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund and becoming the first player to net in all six group games.

Ronaldo doubled the lead for Real in their final Group H match against Dortmund at the Bernabeu with a curling shot into the top corner from the edge of the area in the 12th minute.

Ronaldo leads the scoring charts in the Champions League for the sixth season running with nine goals and is the top marksman in the competition's history with 114 strikes, 17 more than nearest challenger Lionel Messi.

The Portuguese, 32, is having his worst domestic run in front of goal of his nine seasons in Spain, however, having scored only twice in La Liga.

Ronaldo is expected to be awarded the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world for 2017 on Thursday which would equal Messi's record of collecting the prize for a fifth time.

