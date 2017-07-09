Rooney rejoins Everton from Manchester United

Rooney rejoins Everton from Manchester United

Manchester United's former England soccer captain Wayne Rooney has rejoined boyhood favourites Everton from their Premier League rivals, the Merseyside club said on Sunday.

Football Soccer - Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final - Friends Arena, Solna, Stockholm, Sweden - 24/5/17 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney waits to be substituted on Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

"Everton can confirm that Wayne Rooney has rejoined the club from Manchester United on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee," said a statement on Everton's website (www.evertonfc.com).

