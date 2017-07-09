Rooney rejoins Everton from Manchester United

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Manchester United's former England soccer captain Wayne Rooney has rejoined boyhood favourites Everton from their Premier League rivals, the Merseyside club said on Sunday.

"Everton can confirm that Wayne Rooney has rejoined the club from Manchester United on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee," said a statement on Everton's website (www.evertonfc.com).

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ken Ferris)