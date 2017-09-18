Rooney set to appear in court charged with drink driving

Former England captain Wayne Rooney is due to appear in court on Monday charged with a drink-driving offence.

LONDON: Former England captain Wayne Rooney is due to appear in court on Monday (Sep 18) charged with a drink-driving offence.

The Everton striker, 31, who was pictured arriving at Stockport Magistrates' Court in the northwest of England before his scheduled morning appearance, was stopped while driving a black Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, at 2 am on Sep 1.

Rooney was arrested after police officers pulled him over and was released on bail later that day.

The footballer's wife, Coleen, announced last month that she is is expecting the couple's fourth child.

Rooney was given a warm welcome at Old Trafford on his return to former club Manchester United on Sunday but it ended in disappointment with a 4-0 defeat for Everton.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said earlier this month the matter would be dealt with "internally".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rooney made a successful start to his second Everton spell following his return to the club from United, scoring on his first two Premier League appearances.

His form moved England manager Gareth Southgate to offer him an international recall, but he decided to call time on his England career.

Everton are currently 18th in the the Premier League after three successive Premier League defeats.