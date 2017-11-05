Rose turns up heat on Fleetwood with back-to-back wins

Justin Rose set up a thrilling finale to the European Tour campaign by winning the US$7 million Turkish Airlines Open on Sunday to claim his second victory in eight days.

The world number six, who overcame an eight-shot deficit in the final round to triumph at last week's WGC-HSBC Champions event in China, rammed in a 12-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to pip Nicolas Colsaerts and Dylan Frittelli to the title.

Rose's closing six-under-par 65 at the Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort on the south-west coast of Turkey gave him an 18-under total of 266, one stroke better than Belgian Colsaerts (66) and South African Frittelli (64).

Englishman Rose, who began the week trailing fellow countryman Tommy Fleetwood by more than one million points, has now closed the gap on the money-list leader to just over 71,000 points with two tournaments remaining this season.

