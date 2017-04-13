Routledge urges Swansea to show 'steel' against Watford

REUTERS: Swansea City must add an element of feistiness to their game if they are to kick-start their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League at Watford on Saturday, winger Wayne Routledge has said.

A five match winless run, including four losses, has seen Swansea, owners of the league's worst defensive record having conceded 67 goals so far, slip to 18th in the table, two points adrift safety with six games remaining.

"Everyone is saying Watford is like a final but it's almost more than a final now. We all know what position we are in, and it's time now to show a bit of steel," Routledge told the club's website.

"We know that at this stage of the season, we have to deliver... Realistically, we have got games that could go either way and what we have to do is make sure they go our way."

Swansea won five of manager Paul Clement's first eight league games in charge but have gone off the boil in recent weeks and Routledge reckons the Welsh club will need to go on a similar run to avoid relegation.

"When the boss came in we went on amazing run. That was pretty spectacular. We probably need to do something like that again now to guarantee safety," he added.

"It's about putting it together on match day, starting at Watford this weekend."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)