Rudisha says has pulled out of worlds with quad strain

Sport

Rudisha says has pulled out of worlds with quad strain

World 800 metres record holder David Rudisha has pulled out of the forthcoming World Athletics' Championships with a quad muscle strain, the Kenyan announced on his Twitter feed on Monday.

Athletics - Men's 800m Final

LONDON: World 800 metres record holder David Rudisha has pulled out of the forthcoming World Athletics' Championships with a quad muscle strain, the Kenyan announced on his Twitter feed on Monday.

Rudisha, reigning world and Olympic champion, is the first and only person to ever run under 1:41 for the event. He was to have been one of the star names at the Aug. 4-13 event in London.

(Editing by: Ossian Shine)

Source: Reuters