Rudisha says has pulled out of worlds with quad strain

LONDON: World 800 metres record holder David Rudisha has pulled out of the forthcoming World Athletics' Championships with a quad muscle strain, the Kenyan announced on his Twitter feed on Monday.

Rudisha, reigning world and Olympic champion, is the first and only person to ever run under 1:41 for the event. He was to have been one of the star names at the Aug. 4-13 event in London.

