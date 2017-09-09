Rugby - Australia and South Africa draw 23-23 in Perth

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

South Africa fought back from a 10-point deficit to secure a 23-23 draw with Australia in their Rugby Championship clash in Perth on Saturday and remain unbeaten in six tests this year.

Centre Jesse Kriel and hooker Malcolm Marx crossed for the Springboks, who dominated the breakdown and set piece but were unable to convert late pressure into a score that would have given them a sixth successive win.

Livewire centre Kurtley Beale and hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau scored tries for the Wallabies, who showed plenty of attacking endeavour but remain winless in the competition after back-to-back losses to New Zealand.

The Springboks take on the world champions in New Zealand next week, while Australia host Argentina in Canberra.

