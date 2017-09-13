Rugby - Centre Kuridrani re-signs with Wallabies

Wallabies centre Tevita Kuridrani has re-committed to Australian rugby through the 2019 World Cup in Japan after signing a two-year extension.

MELBOURNE: Wallabies centre Tevita Kuridrani has re-committed to Australian rugby through the 2019 World Cup in Japan after signing a two-year extension.

The Fiji-born 26-year-old, who notched his 50th test cap in the Rugby Championship draw against South Africa in Perth on Saturday, will also remain with Canberra-based Super Rugby side ACT Brumbies until the end of 2019, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Wednesday.

“I’m really excited to stay with the Brumbies and Australian Rugby and know the future has lots in store," the bulky outside centre said in an ARU release.

“When I moved to Australia from Fiji, it was my dream to just play one time for the Wallabies, so to now have done it 50 times is amazing.

“I really believe in what we’re building here at the Wallabies but also at the Brumbies and I hope I can be a big part in that."

Kuridrani is likely to retain his starting midfield partnership with Kurtley Beale when the Wallabies host Argentina in Canberra on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Australia are still hunting their first win in the fourth round of the Rugby Championship after being beaten twice by the All Blacks and held to a 23-23 draw by the Springboks.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Andrew Both)