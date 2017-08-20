Rugby - South Africa win physical battle to down Argentina

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa: Ghana-born wing Raymond Rhule scored his first international try and South Africa claimed a 37-15 victory over Argentina in their Rugby Championship opener on Saturday.

The Springboks dominated the physical contest and scored tries through winger Courtnall Skosan, flanker Siya Kolisi and lock Pieter-Steph du Toit, their fourth victory in a row after a 3-0 clean-sweep of France.

Argentina defended manfully and enjoyed little possession, but managed tries through experienced scrumhalf Martin Landajo and winger Emiliano Boffelli.

The Springboks also handed a first cap to 20-year-old flyhalf Curwin Bosch when he replaced Elton Jantjies late in the game.

