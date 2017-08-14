Rugby - Western Force win injunction order against decision to axe team

MELBOURNE: The Western Force have won an injunction order against the Australian Rugby Union's (ARU) decision to axe the team from Super Rugby, a team spokesman said on Monday.

The team had also lodged an appeal against last week's decision with the Supreme Court of New South Wales, the spokesman said.

"This will give us a bit of time to prepare," the spokesman said.

The ARU announced its intention to axe the Perth-based Force on Friday, having committed to fielding only four sides next season as the competition contracts from 18 teams to 15.

