Rugby: England, France, Argentina in same pool for 2019 World Cup

England have been drawn in the so-called "Pool of Death" for a second consecutive Rugby World Cup after being grouped with France and Argentina for the 2019 tournament in Japan on Wednesday.

World champions New Zealand were grouped with twice champions South Africa and Italy in Pool B, while hosts Japan will take on Ireland and Scotland and two yet to be determined teams in Pool A.

Australia, runners up two years ago, will become reacquainted with Wales and also face Georgia and two other teams who have yet to qualify in Pool D.

The ninth Rugby World Cup, the first in Asia, takes place from Sept. 20 to Nov. 2, 2019.

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro, writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

