Rugby: Slick Crusaders march to eighth Super Rugby title

JOHANNESBURG: The Canterbury Crusaders showed all their precision and guile to claim an eighth Super Rugby title with a 25-17 victory over South Africa's Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Tries from wing Seta Tamanivalu, centre Jack Goodhue and number eight Kieran Read extended the Crusaders record as the most successful team in the competition.

The Lions played for 41 minutes with 14 men following a red card for flank Kwagga Smith.

(Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)