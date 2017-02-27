Rugby: Ali Williams, James O'Connor charged after cocaine bust

PARIS: French police on Sunday (Feb 26) charged former All Black Ali Williams with buying cocaine and Australian international James O'Connor with possession of the drug, police sources said.

The pair, who play in France's Top 14 league, were arrested on Saturday night outside a nightclub near the Champs Elysees and found to be in possession of 2.4 grammes of the substance.

They were released from custody on Sunday evening, with Williams, 35, due to appear in court at a later date.

O'Connor faces a fine on the lesser charge of possession, Paris police sources said.

Williams earned 77 New Zealand caps between 2002 and 2012 and plays in the second row for French club Racing 92. He was part of the All Black team that won the 2011 World Cup.

O'Connor, 26, who plays on the wing or at fullback for Top 14 rivals Toulon, appeared 44 times for Australia between 2008 and 2013. He made his debut at 18, the second youngest Wallaby in Australian rugby history.