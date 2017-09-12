Rugby: Blow for Boks as dynamic Kriel ruled out with shoulder injury

AUCKLAND: South Africa’s hopes of outmuscling the New Zealand pack in Saturday’s (Sep 16) Rugby Championship clash in Auckland have been dealt a blow after powerful loose forward Jaco Kriel was ruled out of the game with a shoulder injury.

The dynamic Kriel has been diagnosed with a labrum tear picked up in Saturday's 23-23 draw with Australia in Perth.

The Springbok management have decided against replacing the Lions loose forward in the squad, which will likely see start for Sharks flank Jean-Luc du Preez against the world champions.

It means at least two changes from Bok coach Allister Coetzee from the side that drew with the Wallabies as tighthead prop Coenie Oosthuizen has also been ruled out with a broken arm.

His replacement, uncapped Wilco Louw, joined the squad in Auckland on Monday.