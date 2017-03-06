Rugby: Fiji fight back to reach Las Vegas Sevens final

LOS ANGELES: Fiji kept their bid for a third straight Las Vegas Sevens crown on course on Sunday (Mar 5) with a battling 19-14 semi-final victory over New Zealand that propelled them to a title showdown with South Africa.

The Olympic champions, seeking their first victory of the season in the Rugby World Sevens Series, were 14 points down in the first half but roared back with 19 unanswered points..

Series leaders South Africa were in an early 12-0 hole against the United States but rallied to beat the hosts 20-17 and reach their fifth final of the season.

The All Blacks Sevens were awarded a penalty try before Isaac Te Tamaki crossed for their second five-pointer as the New Zealanders raced out to a 14-0 lead with Kalione Nasoko in the sin bin for a head-high tackle.

But Fiji responded through Osea Kolinisau to reduce New Zealand's lead to 14-5 at half-time.

Fiji took control after the interval, scoring two more unanswered tries to seal the win.

South Africa had all they could handle from the United States, who ran out to a 12-0 lead in the first half of what turned into a frenetic see-saw battle.

Dylan Sage scored two tries for the Blitzboks, including the game-winner in the waning minutes.