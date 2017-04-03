Rugby - French TOP 14 rescheduling row sparks legal feud

PARIS: The body in charge of France's TOP 14 rugby union club competition said on Monday it was taking legal action against the national rugby federation after the latter refused to approve new match dates for games cancelled due to an industrial dispute.

The National Rugby League (LNG) said in a statement it was seeking an emergency ruling to overturn the veto from the Federation Francaise de Rugby for the two matches: Montpelier versus Racing 92 and Castres Olympique versus Stade Francais.

They were initially supposed to be played on the weekend of March 17-18 but were postponed with LNG approval due to a dispute over a now-defunct plan to merge Racing and Stade, two rival Paris clubs.

The LNG said it had proposed dates in late April for the games but attempts to negotiate a solution with the FFR had gone nowhere. The FFR was not immediately available for comment.

It was not clear how standings in the TOP 14 would be affected if the matches were not played.

