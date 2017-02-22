Rugby - Italy determined to prove competitive at Twickenham

ROME: Half back Tommaso Allan says Italy are determined to prove competitive against England at Twickenham on Sunday despite conceding 96 points in their opening two Six Nations matches this year. “England are one of the best teams in the world, second after the All Blacks,” Allan told reporters on Tuesday as Italy continued preparations for their London trip at the weekend. “They are very clinical and commit few errors. For us it will be a great challenge. We'll have to cut out, as much as possible, the mistakes we made against Ireland. Our goal is to play a good match at Twickenham and to compete right up to the 80th minute.” Italy opened this year’s campaign with a 33-7 home defeat to Wales and then a fortnight ago were beaten 63-10 in Rome by Ireland.

Allan has been working over the last two days with former England kicking coach Mike Catt, now part of Conor O'Shea’s Italian staff.

"I think it will be a great challenge for Catt and I think it’ll be exciting for him down on the Twickenham pitch again in front of his supporters, albeit this time as part of the opposition. Working with him is very exciting. He’s a great coach who works hard both on the skills of the team and then on the individual after training. He focuses attention on small details."

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, Editing by Clare Fallon)