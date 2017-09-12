Rugby: Lambie signs four-year deal with Racing 92

South Africa international flyhalf Pat Lambie has signed a four-year contract with French Top 14 side Racing 92, the club announced on Tuesday.

Lambie, who has 56 caps for the Springboks, has been able to secure an early release from his contract with the Sharks Super Rugby side and will join the Parisian club from Nov 1, subject to passing a medical.

"Racing 92 is pleased to announce the recruitment of South African international Patrick Lambie from Nov 1 to 2021, subject to traditional medical examinations," Racing 92 said in a statement on their website.

"This world-class flyhalf is signed as an 'additional player' and his signature completes the Racing recruitment campaign."

The 26-year-old has endured a torrid time with injuries in recent years, including two major concussions, the latest in May that left him sidelined for months as he battled with headaches, light sensitivity in his eyes and neck problems.

Lambie's move to France does not affect his availability for the Boks as he has passed the 30-cap threshold for overseas-based players to be eligible for selection.

