Rugby league - NZ's Bromwich, Proctor dumped from World Cup selection

WELLINGTON: Former Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich and fellow forward Kevin Proctor will not be considered for New Zealand's squad for rugby league's World Cup later this year after becoming embroiled in a drugs scandal.

The pair were suspended on Sunday by their clubs in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) after local media reported they had been involved in purchasing and consuming cocaine in Canberra early on Sunday.

The pair, who had played in the 34-12 ANZAC test loss to Australia on Friday in Canberra, said in statements on Sunday they had consumed "excessive" amounts of alcohol and took responsibility for their "poor choices".

Bromwich also relinquished the national team captaincy.

Kiwis coach David Kidwell said on Monday the pair would not be considered for the World Cup, which is being held in New Zealand, Australia and Papua New Guinea from Oct. 26 to Dec. 2.

"I can't express my disappointment enough in their actions in the early hours of Saturday morning," Kidwell told reporters.

"We have values to uphold, they have broken my trust, their team mates trust and the trust of the New Zealand public."

The duo still face a NRL investigation, while Proctor also faces disciplinary action from the Gold Coast Titans.

The Melbourne Storm suspended Bromwich for two games and ordered him to undergo counselling and treatment courses.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)