Rugby league - Three Scotland players kicked out of World Cup squad

Three Scotland players, including captain Danny Brough, have been dropped from their Rugby League World Cup squad after being deemed too drunk to board a flight.

REUTERS: Three Scotland players, including captain Danny Brough, have been dropped from their Rugby League World Cup squad after being deemed too drunk to board a flight.

Brough, Sam Brooks and Johnny Walker remained in New Zealand while the rest of the players flew to Cairns in Australia for next week's final group game against Samoa.

"These players have not adhered to the standards of behaviour," Scotland Rugby League chairman Keith Hogg said on Sunday.

"They will leave early a tournament it is a privilege to be involved in."

Brough, the Huddersfield Giants halfback, became Scotland's most-capped player when he made his 24th appearance in their opening game of the tournament against Tonga.

Scotland lost their first two matches in the tournament but could still reach the knockout stages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)