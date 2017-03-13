Rugby: Scotland's Brown cited, Bennett ruled out of Italy match

GLASGOW: Scotland hooker Fraser Brown has been cited for the dangerous tackle in the second minute of Saturday's Six Nations clash against England that earned him a yellow card and put his side immediately on the back foot.

The disciplinary hearing, before an independent committee of three, is scheduled for London on Tuesday and might see Brown added to a growing list of absentees for Scotland's last match against Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Brown was sin-binned for the tackle that ended winger Elliot Daly’s afternoon early. While he was off the field, England went 10-up with a razor-fast try by Jonathan Joseph and an Owen Farrell penalty before romping to a record 61-21 triumph.

Centre Mark Bennett was on Monday ruled out of the match against Italy after being injured during his brief appearance at Twickenham.

The 24-year came on for his 20th cap to replace Stuart Hogg but was taken off four minutes later with knee and arm injuries.

"He will be subject to further care and assessment, however it is expected that he will take no further part in the current Championship," Scottish Rugby said in a statement.

It said full-back Hogg, wing Tommy Seymour and number eight Ryan Wilson are being treated for concussion while Finn Russell, Huw Jones and Richie Gray also require precautionary scans. Russell and Jones both have knee problems and Gray will have a hamstring assessed.

Scotland have already lost captain Greig Laidlaw, number eight Josh Strauss and flanker John Hardie to injury, and have been without first-choice props WP Nel and Al Dickinson for the entire championship.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)