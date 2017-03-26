Rugby: Stormers wear down Sunwolves to win in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Western Stormers survived an audacious challenge from Japan's struggling Sunwolves to maintain their unbeaten start to the Super Rugby season on Saturday (Mar 25), winning a 10-try thriller at Singapore's national stadium.

Trailing for most of what was a high-paced, free-flowing match after being caught out by the Sunwolves' innovative attack, the South Africans needed all their extra big-match experience to wear down the tournament newcomers, who faded badly in the last quarter of the match.

The Stormers piled on 24 unanswered points after trailing 31-20 in the second half to make it four wins from four games this season and deny the Sunwolves just their second win since they joined the competition last year, but not before having to quickly switch to plan B.

"Our initial game plan wasn't really working out so we had to change our tactics," Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said.

"The Sunwolves are a smart side and they're very well coached. We knew it was going to be tough but they still surprised us with some of the things they did, especially when they kicked in behind us. But there was no panic and our players adjusted well and showed a lot of resilience."

The Sunwolves, who finished bottom of the table last season and have yet to win a game this year, arrived in Singapore battling jetlag after playing in South Africa last weekend.

But they reshuffled their lineup to inject some fresh legs and promptly threw caution to the wind, attacking the Stormers at every opportunity with a clever kicking game and some improvised running.

'WE LET THEM OFF THE HOOK'



They were rewarded with four tries, two from inside centre Derek Carpenter and one apiece from Shota Emi and Liaki Moli, but could not contain the street-wise South Africans once they reverted to a tighter game plan and starved the Sunwolves of possession.

"The Stormers are a very good team and it's a good sign that we put them under a lot of pressure," Sunwolves coach Filo Tiatia said.

"We are a new team and we're improving all the time but it was yet another game that we let them off the hook. We were probably our own worst enemies at times. We made some poor decisions at times that cost us field position and it's those little things we need to improve on."

With the benefit of having had a bye last weekend, the Stormers finished strongly and got a season-best six tries, one each from Ew Viljoen, Rynhardt Elstadt, Wilco Louw, Dewaldt Duvenage, Mbongeni Mbonambi and Bjorn Basson, while flyhalf Robert Du Preez kept the scoreboard ticking over with four conversions and two penalties.

The win extended the Stormers' lead at the top of their Africa 1 conference standings but Fleck said his team's upcoming matches would provide a better indication of their prospects for the rest of this season.

"That's four on the trot now, but we've got six weeks of hard rugby coming up that will tell us a lot more about the group," he said. "We've got a lot of younger new players so we're building capacity for the future."