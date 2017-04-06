Rugby - Williams fined US$1,600 over cocaine purchase

PARIS: Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros (£1,282) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.

The 35-year-old Williams was charged by police for allegedly buying 2.4 grams of cocaine in February. Former Wallabies winger James O'Connor, who plays for Toulon, was also arrested and charged with possession.

Williams played for Parisian club Racing 92 at the time of the incident and the club said afterwards that he would be fired. O'Connor was suspended by his club over the incident.

