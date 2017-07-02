RugbyU: All Blacks' Williams suspended for 4 weeks

WELLINGTON: All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams was Sunday (Jul 2) suspended for four weeks for a dangerous tackle in the second Test against the British and Irish Lions, an AFP reporter at the judicial hearing in Wellington said.

Williams was sent from the field 25 minutes into the Test after a shoulder charge to the head of Lions wing Anthony Watson.

The punishment rules Williams out of the deciding Test next weekend after the Lions levelled the series with a 24-21 victory in Wellington.

Williams, who did not contest the charge, appeared before an all-Australian judicial panel in a near three-hour hearing on Sunday evening at the New Zealand Rugby offices.

Lions flanker Sean O'Brien was also to appear before the panel after being cited for a swinging arm hit on All Blacks wing Waisake Naholo.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen confirmed before the hearing that Williams would plead guilty.

"There's a (judicial) process, we trust the process. Sonny's paid a big price. The team's paid a big price for him making a mistake," Hansen said.

"He's disappointed. Not for himself, he accepts he's made a mistake, but he's disappointed because he's let the team down."

The All Blacks have already called Otago Highlanders centre Malakai Fekitoa into the squad as Williams' replacement with senior midfielder Ryan Crotty already sidelined by a hamstring injury sustained in the first Test.

Although the All Blacks were forced to play with 14 men for 55 minutes after Williams was sent from the field, the Lions did not hit the lead until three minutes from full-time when Owen Farrell landed the match-winning penalty.

Williams is the third All Black to receive a red card following Cyril Brownlie in 1925 and Colin Meads in 1967.