RugbyU: Hurricanes powerful second half sinks Highlanders

WELLINGTON: The Wellington Hurricanes returned to winning form in emphatic style when they scored seven tries to two to down the Otago Highlanders 41-15 in a round four Super Rugby match in Wellington on Saturday.

It was the recovery performance the defending champions were looking for after suffering their first lost of the season last week to the Waikato Chiefs.

Although it took a late first half try to bullocking centre Ngani Laumape to give them a 10-8 lead at the turn, the Hurricanes moved up several gears after the resumption with another five tries.

Captain Dane Coles it was a reward for their brand of rugby.

"We talked about getting that enjoyment back this week. We love using the ball and having a bit of fun and that worked good for us tonight," he said, adding they also worked on restricting scoring opportunities for the Highlanders.

"Our discipline was a major factor and our defence was outstanding. Two things we really worked on during the week and they paid dividends."

While All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett was without his kicking radar, missing four conversions, his younger brother Jordie had an outstanding game.

He set up Laumape's first try with a pin-point cross-kick and at the start of the second half he produced an audacious behind-the-back pass while holding off Matt Faddes to send Matt Proctor over the tryline.

That was the spark the Hurricanes needed to ignite their 31-point second half and to extend their winning home run to eight matches at Westpac Stadium.

But for the Highlanders, champions just two years ago, it continued a tough run of playing their first four games against the four other New Zealand franchises and having a solitary win over the Auckland Blues to show for it.

They also lost Malakai Fekitoa who failed a concussion test to add to their growing injury list.

Laumape and Vince Aso both scored twice for the Hurricanes with Ardie and Julian Savea as well as Proctor adding tries and Beauden Barrett landed three conversions.

For the Highlanders, Faddes and Elliot Dixon scored tries, Marty Banks kicked one conversion and Fletcher Smith kicked a penalty.

The Highlanders head to Canberra to play the ACT Brumbies next week while the Hurricanes have a bye.