Runners-up Juventus topped Champions League payments, Leicester edges Real

REUTERS: Beaten finalists Juventus emerged as the biggest cash winners from last season's Champions League after securing 110.4 million euros (98.75 million pounds) in prize money and revenue, European soccer's governing body (UEFA) said on Friday.

Leicester City remarkably edged eventual title-winners Real Madrid, with their run to the quarter-finals earning the club 81.6 million euros, largely because the 2015-16 English champions had a bigger share of broadcasting rights money.

Zinedine Zidane's Madrid, who lifted their second consecutive Champions League title, received just over 81 million euros.

Manchester City collected 50.2 million euros and Tottenham Hotspur earned 43.2 million euros despite the North London club's early exit in the group stages.

A 50 million euros pool was shared by 20 clubs that took part in the playoffs. Ten clubs that qualified for the Champions League group stage received 2 million euros each, while 10 other sides that joined the Europa League group stage collected 3 million euros each.

Each club in the Champions League group stage were guaranteed a minimum payment of 12.7 million euros, with broadcasting revenue divided according to the television market in each country.

Last season's Europa League winners Manchester United secured 44.5 million euros of payments, while runners-up Ajax Amsterdam received 16.1 million euros, largely on the back of a less lucrative television deal for the Dutch teams.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)