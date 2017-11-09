Russia loses two 2014 Olympic medals after skiers found guilty of doping - R-Sport

Russia has been stripped of two Olympic medals won at the 2014 Sochi Games after four cross-country skiers were found guilty of doping by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), R-Sport news agency reported on Thursday.

Russia's Maxim Vylegzhanin, Alexander Legkov and Ilia Chernousov (L-R) celebrate during the flower ceremony for the men's cross-country 50 km mass start free event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The head of Russia's cross-country skiing federation, Elena Valbe, told R-Sport skiers Maxim Vylegzhanin, Alexei Petukhov, Evgenia Shapovalova and Yulia Ivanova had been disqualified and their results annulled over doping.

