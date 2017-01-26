Russian whistleblower Stepanova to race Saturday in Boston

REUTERS: Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova is scheduled to race in the first meeting of the IAAF world indoor tour in Boston on Saturday, organisers said on Wednesday.

Stepanova, along with husband Vitaly, helped expose massive doping problems in Russia that led to the country's athletics team being banned from international competition.

The 30-year-old, who has been living with her family in an undisclosed location in the United States, will run as a neutral competitor in an 800 metres race, her speciality, according to a start list on the Boston Indoor Grand Prix website.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) last summer cleared the former convicted drug cheat's return to competition as a neutral athlete.

Stepanova, whose life has been threatened because of her revelations to world anti-doping officials, returned to competition last July at the European championships but was injured in a first-round race.

