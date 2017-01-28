Rusty Woods to miss cut at Torrey Pines

REUTERS: Tiger Woods' much anticipated return to the PGA Tour after an absence of 17 months ended prematurely on Friday with a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open outside San Diego. After struggling to a four-over 76 with a rusty display in the opening round on the more difficult South Course at Torrey Pines, Woods followed up with an even 72 on the revamped North layout to finish four shots outside the projected cutline.

It will be the sixth time in his last 12 starts on the PGA Tour that the former world number one has not advanced to the weekend, with five missed cuts and a withdrawal during that span.

(Editing by Andrew Both)