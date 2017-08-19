Ruthless Dortmund maul Wolves in Bundesliga start

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund overcame VfL Wolfsburg 3-0 on Saturday to make a flawless start to their Bundesliga season.

New Dortmund coach Peter Bosz had promised attractive, attacking football and his team, who finished third last season, delivered on his Bundesliga debut.

There was more good news for Dortmund with Mario Goetze making his comeback after half a year out following a metabolic disorder and the Germany international set up Christian Pulisic after 22 minutes for the first goal at the Volkswagen Arena.

The absence of suspended Ousmane Dembele, who missed training last week amid a possible move to Barcelona, was quickly forgotten as Marc Bartra doubled their lead five minutes later as the visitors charged past a dazed Wolfsburg defence at will.

With the Wolves cornered, Dortmund kept up the pressure and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, last season's top Bundesliga scorer, added a third on the hour.

Champions Bayern Munich are also on three points after Friday's 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

An 84th minute deflected effort from Andrej Kramaric gave Hoffenheim, who face Liverpool next week for a spot in the Champions League group stage, a 1-0 win against Werder Bremen.

Australian Mathew Leckie struck twice for new club Hertha Berlin as they beat promoted VfB Stuttgart, back after a season in the second division, 2-0.

Last season's runners-up RB Leipzig travel to Schalke 04 later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)