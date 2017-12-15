Preparing early: S.League players on importance of planning for life after football

Players Channel NewsAsia spoke to are generally aware of the need to prepare early for footballing retirement, given the realities of playing in the S.League.

SINGAPORE: With plans for age-quotas that favour younger players from the 2018 S.League season, time could be ticking for senior club players in Singapore.

As part of efforts to stem the decline and rejuvenate the league, Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president Lim Kia Tong announced on Monday (Dec 18) an emphasis on “increasing the number of promising youth players competing".

All local sides in the nine-team S.League, save for the Young Lions, must have in their ranks at least six local Under-23 players.

Each team will only have space for three to six local players above 30 years old.

Clubs are understood to have already axed a number of over-aged players in their ranks.

Coupled with short-term 11-month contracts and unfavourable pay, many S.League players acknowledge the career uncertainty that comes with choosing football in Singapore as a profession.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the latest FAS announcement, the situation has become even more pressing for players in their 30s and older.

Channel NewsAsia spoke to several players, who highlighted the importance of a backup plan, given the employment realities of playing professionally in Singapore.

VENTURING INTO BUSINESS

Even though he is one of the first names in Home United’s team-sheet, veteran right-back Juma’at Jantan has never been one to take things for granted.

Although the 33-year-old has been retained by the club for next year, the former Singapore international already has a backup plan.

“Planning ahead is very important for a football player in Singapore. You don’t really know when your time may be up.

"You could have injuries or loss of form which will set you back,” he said. “In Singapore, how long can you go on as a footballer?”

Armed with a desire to do something different, and being given the motivational push to do so by a family member, Juma’at took the leap and opened a nasi padang stall in Yishun in September.

"I had a late sister who once owned a stall, and I used to help out when I could, back when I was in my 20s. It was her daughter who gave me a call months back to inform me of an opportunity to open a hawker stall in the area,” said Juma’at.

Home United's Juma'at Jantan, who owns a hawker stall at Yishun. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

“My niece and I then attended this briefing by the owners of the Yishun Park Hawker Centre – who are actually the owners of Timbre as well – and I recalled being really convinced,” he said. “We had very little knowledge about what it took to be hawkers, but we slowly built up the know-how that we needed through experience.

“In the early days, we didn’t know how to control the spending that goes into the stall.

“But now, we’ve managed to turn things around, we’re afloat and doing okay for now,” said Juma’at, adding that his three-month-old hawker business is turning in a reasonable profit.

Former Singapore international Juma'at Jantan, who's able to focus on his Nasi Padang stall during post-season. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

He also owns a delivery company. Juma'at said owning a business has always been a dream.

The defender found out early that other career options did not appeal to him.



“Before this I had already taken a few courses, such as my “C” coaching licence, safety coordinator courses as well as a forklift operator course,” he said.

“This was about three years ago, and then-coach Philippe Aw had encouraged me to take up the courses as he was upfront in saying that senior players don’t have good prospects after a certain age.

“But I didn’t fancy them as career alternatives,” added the former LionsXII defender.

COACHING AS A POSSIBLE CAREER

Only a handful of S.League players venture into the world of business. For most players, boosting their career prospects means taking up coaching courses or going back to school.

One such player is Balestier Khalsa goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam, who has taken up an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) “C” coaching licence.

“I wanted to give back to the community by building up good players and be like those coaches who give young players a lot of guidance and motivation,” Zaiful said, explaining his decision.

Balestier Khalsa goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam. (Photo: Football Association of Singapore)

He credits the coaches he has worked under as his inspiration. “I’ve been through the footballing system since my National Footballing Academy days, and have been guided by some very good coaches such as V Sundramoorthy and even Marko Kraljevic, as well as goalkeeping coaches Yakob Hashim and Lee Bee Seng to name a few,” said Zaiful.

“All of them have the quality and ability, plus they have their own styles on how to coach players. I learn from them by taking notes about their coaching methods, as well as how they deliver their learning points,” he added.

“For me, I took up the course in August and I’m now waiting for the coaching assessments which will then determine if I pass or not,” said the 30-year-old.

“We’ll see who it goes from there … I’ll even take up the “B” licence and follow up with that.

"For now, I’m taking it one step at a time and build my knowledge up slowly.”

Goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam, during a training session with the national team. (Photo: Football Association of Singapore)

Zaiful believes he only has a few years left as a professional footballer. His advancing age gives him an added urgency to pick up another skill outside of his playing career.

“In life you need to plan ahead and you can’t wait until the last minute when things happen before starting to think about what to do once you retire, or your contract ends,” he said.

"Especially in Singapore, you’d need to have a plan on standby, instead of just being stuck in your comfort zone."

PAPER CHASE

Age though, is not the only motivator for preparing for life after football. An example is 25-year-old Al-Qaasimy Rahman, who recently completed his part-time degree in Human Resource Management with Murdoch University under Kaplan Singapore.

He credits parental support as the main driving factor for his decision to further his studies.

Said the Geylang International defender: “I decided to take up HR management because for me, it was the closest I could get to sports management at university.”

Having to juggle training and match days in addition to attending classes was exhausting for the former LionsXII player.



“Initially, it was tiring to juggle my time for my assignments, exams and assignments, at the same time I’d also have to come for training and play in matches,” he said. “It did affect some of my rest and sleep time, but everything went well and was worth it.”

Former Young Lions captain Al-Qaasimy Rahman during the 2015 SEA Games. (File photo: Football Association of Singapore)

“There were times when examinations were just a day away from certain matches. Normally, you would be studying a day before the exam but in this case I was out playing in the field. It was a sacrifice I had to make and I had to fulfil both my club duties and my duties as a student,” he added.

“Right after the match I would then go home and study, no matter how tired I was until I was done with it.”

Al-Qaasimy's sacrifices have given him peace of mind.



“I remember walking out of the examination hall for the last time at university, and it was a relief knowing that I’ve got a good football career with me right now, plus a good educational qualification for me to fall back on,” he said. “I feel relieved at having the best of both worlds now, and I can even choose to retire early and join the workforce at any time I so choose.”

Al-Qaasimy’s academic achievement is something that Balestier’s Zaiful Nizam lauds and hopes more young football players would emulate.

"It’s not easy in Singapore to be a football player, unlike in Europe where the pay is good."

