Sagan's team appeal against world champion's exclusion

Peter Sagan's team have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the exclusion of the world champion from the Tour de France after he sent Mark Cavendish crashing in a sprint, Bora-Hansgrohe said on Thursday.

TROYES, France: Peter Sagan's team have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the exclusion of the world champion from the Tour de France after he sent Mark Cavendish crashing in a sprint, Bora-Hansgrohe said on Thursday.

"The Team and Peter Sagan, represented by their counsels Prof. Dr. Rainer Cherkeh (Hannover) and Dr. Maurice Courvoisier (Walder Wyss AG, Basel), have lodged an appeal with the CAS yesterday including an urgent motion to suspend the decision of the 'Commissaires Panel' taken on late July 4, 2017 and confirmed by the President of the UCI," the German team said in a statement.

Sagan was kicked out of the Tour on Tuesday after elbowing Briton Cavendish off balance at the end of the fourth stage.

Cavendish pulled out of the race after suffering a fractured shoulder blade in the incident.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Lovell)