Sagan's team appeal against world champion's exclusion

TROYES, France: Peter Sagan's team have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the exclusion of the world champion from the Tour de France after he sent Mark Cavendish crashing in a sprint, Bora-Hansgrohe said on Thursday.

"The Team and Peter Sagan, represented by their counsels Prof. Dr. Rainer Cherkeh (Hannover) and Dr. Maurice Courvoisier (Walder Wyss AG, Basel), have lodged an appeal with the CAS yesterday including an urgent motion to suspend the decision of the 'Commissaires Panel' taken on late July 4, 2017 and confirmed by the President of the UCI," the German team said in a statement.

Sagan was kicked out of the Tour on Tuesday after elbowing Briton Cavendish off balance at the end of the fourth stage.

Cavendish pulled out of the race after suffering a fractured shoulder blade in the incident.

Bora-Hansgrohe insisted Sagan had done nothing wrong, adding that the rider was denied a hearing.

"The team and Peter Sagan would like to reiterate their position that Peter Sagan did not cause, let alone deliberately, the fall of Mark Cavendish on the last 200m of the fourth stage on July 4, 2017," the statement further read.

"Peter Sagan stayed on his line and could not see Mark Cavendish on the right side."

The International Cycling Union (UCI) regulations state that "the Commissaires Panel may judge the matter only if the offending party has had a chance to defend his point of view", and Bora-Hansgrohe claim Sagan was not heard.

The UCI were not immediately reachable for comment.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Lovell)