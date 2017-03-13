Sagan wins Tirreno stage five as Quintana retains lead

REUTERS: World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).

Pinot's team mate Sebastien Reichenbach had set a hard tempo hoping to unsettle Quintana (Movistar) in the finale. The Colombian, however, was not dropped and finished eighth, losing six seconds in the overall classification to Pinot, who picked up time bonuses. Overall, Quintana leads Pinot by 50 seconds with Australian Rohan Dennis in third place, 1:06 off the pace.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)