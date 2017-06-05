Sailing - America's Cup semi-finals becalmed as racing postponed

REUTERS: Racing in the semi-final stage of the America's Cup was postponed on Sunday due to insufficient wind, with organisers saying the prospects of it increasing were slim.

"They (racing prospects) are not great at the moment. The breeze is about 2.2 knots. I don't believe the prospects over the next few hours are particularly strong," Regatta Director Iain Murray said in televised comments from Bermuda.

For racing to go ahead, the America's Cup rules require a minimum average wind of 6 knots (11 kilometres per hour). Below this level is not enough for the high-tech 50-foot catamarans to lift out of the water and "fly" on their space-age foils.

The crews in the first scheduled semi-final, Emirates Team New Zealand and Britain's Land Rover BAR, sat on board their catamarans in Bermuda's Great Sound waiting to see if the wind would build, trying to stay out of the beating sun.

"Fingers crossed," Murray said from his official's boat.

Earlier, Ben Ainslie, skipper of the British challenger, looked relaxed before boarding his boat.

"The pressure is on them (New Zealand), they are the in-form team," Ainslie said in a televised interview.

As the highest scoring challenger during the qualifier round which ended on Saturday, Emirates Team New Zealand chose Ainslie's team as their semi-final opponents, leaving Sweden's Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan to compete in the other.

The team which notches up five wins first progresses to the final to decide who will go on to challenge Oracle Team USA.

New Zealand's Peter Burling, at 26 the youngest helmsman in the competition, said they had chosen Land Rover BAR because they thought the conditions would be in their favour.

Ainslie's crew have struggled in lighter winds, doing enough to get through the qualifying round but lacking consistency.

On Saturday, Oracle Team USA won the Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifier event in Bermuda, beating Emirates Team New Zealand and giving the U.S. holders a bonus point for the final.

(Reporting by Alexander Smith in London; editing by Rex Gowar)