Sailing - New Zealand edge Sweden to go 4-2 up in America's Cup duel

REUTERS: Emirates Team New Zealand beat Sweden's Artemis Racing by only half a second on Sunday to go 4-2 up in the first-to-five America's Cup challenger play-off final in Bermuda.

New Zealand came from behind for the second race in a row to take a commanding lead over the Swedish crew, but a poor manoeuvre at the last mark allowed Artemis to come speeding alongside for a drag race to the finish line.

Artemis made a protest over the course steered by New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling in the final few seconds of the race but the umpire ruled the black, red and white New Zealand catamaran was not at fault.

Whoever wins the challenger series gets the opportunity to challenge holders Oracle Team USA in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Match, which begins on June 17.

