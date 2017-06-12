Sailing - Sweden beat New Zealand to level America's Cup challenger final

REUTERS: Sweden's Artemis Racing levelled the score with a victory over Emirates Team New Zealand in testing conditions in their first-to-five America's Cup challenger final on Sunday.

The Swedish team made the better start and looked to have the measure of the New Zealand crew but almost lost their lead in the latter stages of the race in Bermuda's Great Sound when they lost control of their high-speed foiling catamaran, lurching dangerously towards their opponents.

New Zealand twice protested against Artemis, but the calls were rejected by the umpires out on the water.

Whichever team wins the challenger series gets to take on America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA, starting next weekend.

(Reporting by Alexander Smith in London; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

